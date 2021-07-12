https://www.theblaze.com/news/marc-lamont-hill-whites-racist

Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill gave an unequivocal answer when asked if he believed that all white people were inherently racist.

“I don’t know if you’re backing me into a corner with that question but yes, I do,” Hill responded.

The former CNN contributor was discussing the controversy over critical race theory when he made the comments to political commentator Liz Wheeler on the “Black News Tonight” show.

“I do believe that all White people are at some level, at the unconscious level, connected to racism, it’s unavoidable,” he explained. “I think all men are sexist at some level. I think that’s absolutely the case.”

Hill went on to quibble with historical accuracy of one of Wheeler’s examples, but he quickly ended the debate after answering her challenge.

Their debate centered on whether critical race theory was Marxist, with Hill challenging Wheeler to identify specific supporters of CRT who were also Marxist.

“I wish they were as radical as you say they are!” Hill said at one point.

Hill’s comments about white people prompted a backlash on social media, especially after Wheeler edited the video of his comments and posted them.

“Literally believing that all white people are racist … is a racist ideology,” said Wheeler on Twitter.

“I also said all men are sexist. Is that a sexist ideology?” responded Hill to Wheeler’s tweet.

Many on Twitter responded that yes, it was sexist to claim that all men are sexist.

Hill was fired as a CNN contributor in 2018 after he gave a speech at the United Nations that many took as support for the destruction of the state of Israel. Hill denied that he made the comments and blamed his critics for what he said was an unfair mischaracterization of his speech.

“It’s baffling how people are not responding to the critique, but instead responding to things I didn’t actually say,” he tweeted at the time.

