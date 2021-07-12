https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/just-sooo-tater-brian-stelter-whines-over-fox-news-using-trump-to-make-money-as-he-uses-fox-news-to-make-money-and-awkward/

We’re fairly certain Brian Stelter isn’t bright enough to see the irony of his own tweet.

Complaining about Fox News using an interview with Trump to get attention and make money while he complains about Fox News … to get attention and make money.

Alrighty then.

Here’s how Fox is using an interview with Trump to boost its $6 a month streaming service 👇🏼 (https://t.co/D4v98EUioO) pic.twitter.com/CGx9Ezcorc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 12, 2021

Here’s how Brian is using Fox News to get attention on his feed to boost his show that is bleeding followers.

I can’t imagine any decent news outlet using Trump and grifters to boost their ratings. pic.twitter.com/6KuzPPgT5T — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 12, 2021

BASTA!

And what little ratings your show has left would disappear if you didn’t constantly tell your 5 viewers what was happening on Fox News. — John W (@txradioguy) July 12, 2021

Those five viewers depend on Brian to tell them all about Fox News.

Heh.

My goodness, you’re so freaking jealous 🤣 — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) July 12, 2021

Pretty obvious.

And you use FOX to sell your newsletter. Heh. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) July 12, 2021

This guy pops a chub everytime Tucker mentions his name — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) July 12, 2021

Meep.

Tater, does Fox pay you a flat fee or by the word? — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) July 12, 2021

I see @cnn promoted tweets in my feed. Why is that? — Wilmont Kurtz “Lego Pigpen” (@drfeedbacker) July 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s amazing how capitalism befuddles those on the Left. Alternate take: someone is butt-hurt over book sales.#popcorn — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) July 12, 2021

That works as well.

Brian just can’t quit his Fox News.

***

