On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) praised Texas Democrats fleeing the state to prevent the passage of voting legislation and argued that we need to abolish the filibuster due to “obstruction after obstruction” on important pieces of legislation.

Klobuchar said that the Texas Democrats are “doing what’s right. They are trying to stand up, in whatever way possible, for the freedom of people to vote.”

She later added, “I would abolish the filibuster and I’ve come to that decision after seeing obstruction after obstruction on so many important pieces of legislation, things people need to get done to help their families, for child care, to do something about climate change, as we’re seeing record heat. But also, about voting rights.”

