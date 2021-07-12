https://thetruereporter.com/kristi-noem-just-made-her-second-biggest-political-mistake-she-attacked-ron-desantis-at-cpac/

The dumbest political move!

Kristi Noem the GOP rising star. She’s pretty and talked a challenging game, and most important a big Trump supporter.

Join Our Telegram channel here: https://t.me/TheTrueReporter

Kristi Noem was popular, and people thought she would be an excellent VP material and future president!

However, everything fell apart when she, as a fighter for women’s sports, caved to the NCAA’s transgender agenda.

At the moment she did it, she would never regain her previous glow. Eating a bit of ‘’humble pie’’ and attempting to make her way back easier is the best way for Kristi to improve her mess. However, she didn’t choose that way. Kristi made her situation worse for her at CPAC on Sunday.

I don’t know why. She believed that the best idea for her would be to attack Ron DeSantis!

She said: “Let’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states, that they didn’t close their beaches….”

2024 alert SD Gov. Kristi Noem at CPAC with quiet shots fired at DeSantis “Let’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states, that they didn’t close their beaches….” pic.twitter.com/xMmsjasPaY — Meg Cunningham (@Meg_Cunn) July 11, 2021

This coin is a symbol of President Trump’s victory and success. This item sells for $39.95 on Amazon. Today’s special promotion is offering a massive discount on this item. President Trump 2020 Coin (Gold & Silver Plated) – Claim 1 Free OR Claim a Discount + Free Shipping Get Your Coin HERE Or Click on the image below.

Red State reported:

Let’s talk about the substance here, because I think it’s both misleading, and not necessarily wrong at the same time. Yes, Florida did close some beaches in COVID hotspots for a very short period of time. Still, that’s not the same as a full-blown, extended lockdown, and I think it’s a bit disingenuous to suggest that. Further, there’s a difference between doing something in April of 2020 and doing it in April of 2021. DeSantis was obviously making decisions on the fly, with the data as it came in. There was a period where no one really had any idea what COVID would be. It’s hard to fault any governor for doing something as minuscule as closing some beaches for a few weeks in the early days of the response.

In short, Noem isn’t wrong in saying that her state remained less locked down than even Florida. Still, it’s impossible to deny that DeSantis’ overall handling of COVID was excellent.

So, why do I think taking these shots is a mistake — even if she might have some semblance of a point? Because she’s punching up way too early. She’s also inviting criticism of her own record on COVID, and that could be a much bigger problem for her in a general election.

Regardless of whether or not you agree how DeSantins managed the COVID-19 pandemic, Kristi’s decision to attack him on stage is a dumb political step!

It won’t serve her well.

Join Our Telegram channel here: https://t.me/TheTrueReporter

Source: waynedupree.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

