https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/lee-zeldin-congress-swore-an-oath-to-defend-u-s-against-invasion-at-u-s-mexico-border/

The situation along portions of the U.S.-Mexico border have become so dire that some lawmakers are finally starting to equate the mass of humanity crossing illegally into our country to what it is: An invasion.

And, as members of Congress who have sworn to protect and defend American soil from invasions, these lawmakers are stepping up and calling for an end to the shenanigans.

One of them is Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican who is also announced he intends to run for governor of his state next year.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo for her “Sunday Morning Futures” program, Zeldin didn’t mince words when describing what’s going on along the southwestern border and how every lawmaker in Congress, including these shirtless, camel-riding Democrats in Qatar , ought to be doing about it.

“It’s a staggering crisis at our border right now,” he said . “Reality is setting in. We have as members of Congress an oath … provide for the common defense, funding the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, Border Patrol” to enforce “the rule of law.”

“We talk about people who come across her border and …you look at those numbers we also have to take […]