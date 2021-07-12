https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2021/07/12/joy-behar-warns-us-slippery-slope-cuba-because-election-security

In a shocking moment of solidarity, each of the hosts of The View hailed the protests that broke out in Cuba over the weekend, as Cubans took to the streets to rally against their communist government’s oppressive regime. But like the networks did this morning, Joy Behar tried to use these protests as a way to bash Republicans.

After co-host Ana Navarro praised the historic protests for freedom, conservative co-host Meghan McCain was the only host to call out the left’s embrace of socialism and communism. She slammed Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders’ praise for dictators while pointing out his party’s dangerous and “asininely stupid” preference for socialism over capitalism:

When you have people like Bernie Sanders who have praised Fidel Castro and said that it was, quote, unfair to condemn a communist regime, I will be interested to see how the reaction will be in this country. We have a party in the Democratic party where white, liberal Democrats statistically define their party 44 percent to 36 percent as supporting socialism over capitalism while Hispanic-Americans in this country support capitalism, 47 percent to 28 percent, and we saw this huge shift with Hispanic support in the 2020 election cycles. President Trump grew Hispanic support. The Republican party grew Hispanic support in the Senate and in Congress, and part of this is because when you have a party like a democratic party with people like Bernie Sanders leading it in a faction of the party, praising people like Fidel Castro, Hispanic-Americans and Cuban-Americans a lot of times have fled regimes like that, and don’t want it to come here. So it will be interesting to see if Cubans right now end up being successful in getting freedom. What the ramifications will be politically in this country, and it’s always why I think even a kernel of talking about socialism or communism in any way in a positive place in the United States of America is not only dangerous, but it’s asininely stupid, and I think we’re seeing in real time the ramifications of that.

Afterwards, Joy Behar sighed audibly before responding in the same fashion as Navarro. However, the liberal co-host suggested it was the GOP who was going to turn the country into a “fascist dictatorship,” not socialism-embracing-Democrats:

“I despise a dictatorship, I despise authoritarianism, and I do not want the people of Cuba to suffer under that repressive regime. I believe the blockades need to be lifted so the people don’t suffer. They’re having shortage of food down there,” she began before trying to blame GOP election security laws as a starting point to an oppressive regime:

It’s outrageous, and this is why I rail against voters’ rights in this country because it is a — it is a slippery slope to a dictatorship when people can’t vote, and we have to watch our own democracy very carefully right now, and there are other countries in the world who are on this slippery slope and there are other countries in the world who are on this slippery slope — it’s not easy to say. Slippery slope, you know, I think of Hungary and Brazil, places like that who are normally good democracies, are now veering into fascism. It’s important that people in this world pay attention to places like Cuba…

Behar has a history of defending socialism and Cuba’s oppressive regime. Last year, Behar actually defended Sanders’ Castro-compliments, saying, “He said Fidel was a bad guy. All he was saying was there was this one thing they did. And American voters don’t understand nuance! They hear communism, and go crazy!”

In 2019, the co-host slammed President Trump’s comments about socialism during the State of the Union address, sneering at former co-host Abby Huntsman, “I have to say the word Socialist is becoming a buzzword like liberal and feminist where the right wing is now taking that word and distorting it. So every time you use it I’m going to interrupt you.”

After Fidel Castro’s death in 2016, Behar bragged about Cuba’s “100 percent literacy rate,” while in 2017 the liberal hosts joined together in their anti-Trump rage to claim the US had the same human rights abuses record as Cuba.

The View 7/12/2021 MEGHAN MCCAIN: Yeah. I mean, it’s incredible and it’s historically unprecedented, particularly in Cuba. We see it globally, with the Arab spring, we see it in Russia. We see it globally If there’s one thing people want, they want freedom and democracy, and they want the precious privilege that we have here in the United States of America, and as Ana said, these are people that don’t even have basic things like the internet and have been living under a tyrannical regime for a long time. Um I honestly see this as political in our country as well. When you have people like Bernie Sanders who have praised Fidel Castro and said that it was, quote, unfair to condemn a communist regime, I will be interested to see how the reaction will be in this country. We have a party in the Democratic party where white, liberal Democrats statistically define their party 44% to 36% as supporting socialism over capitalism while Hispanic-Americans in this country support capitalism, 47% to 28%, and we saw this huge shift with Hispanic support in the 2020 election cycles. President Trump grew Hispanic support. The Republican party grew Hispanic support in the Senate and in Congress, and part of this is because when you have a party like a democratic party with people like Bernie Sanders leading it in a faction of the party, praising people like Fidel Castro, Hispanic-Americans and Cuban-Americans a lot of times have fled regimes like that, and don’t want it to come here. So it will be interesting to see if Cubans right now end up being successful in getting freedom. What the ramifications will be politically in this country, and it’s always why I think even a kernel of talking about socialism or communism in any way in a positive place in the United States of America is not only dangerous, but it’s asininely stupid, and I think we’re seeing in real time the ramifications of that. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Joy you visited Cuba when President Obama was back in office, and you got some heat for it from various folks. When you look at what’s happening, what goes through your mind? JOY BEHAR: Well It was easy to go to Cuba at that particular juncture which is why we went. It was an interesting trip. I despise a dictatorship, I despise authoritarianism, and I do not want the people of Cuba to suffer under that repressive regime. I believe the blockades need to be lifted so the people don’t suffer. They’re having shortage of food down there. It’s outrageous, and this is why I rail against voters’ rights in this country because it is a — it is a slippery slope to a dictatorship when people can’t vote, and we have to watch our own democracy very carefully right now, and there are other countries in the world who are on this slippery slope — it’s not easy to say. Slippery slope, you know, I think of Hungary and Brazil, places like that who are normally good democracies, are now veering into fascism. It’s important that people in this world pay attention to places like Cuba, where we do not want these people to live in these repressive– they have an underground economy. Otherwise people would never survive, and the blockades that we put on these people have not helped really. They only really hurt the people I would think. So I’m happy to see this, and I hope it occurs in other parts of the world where democracy is at risk.

