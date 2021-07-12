https://babylonbee.com/news/leftists-fear-communism-failing-all-the-time-is-making-communism-look-bad/

U.S.—According to sources, several prominent leftists are expressing worry that Communism failing every time it’s tried could be making Communism look bad.

“This is a real problem,” said Dr. Petri Smirnoff, a local leftist college professor. “There is a real danger of kids being turned off to Communism due to the annoying fact that it’s a godless and inhuman ideology that fails in spectacular fashion resulting in death or starvation literally every time it’s implemented. It’s really not fair. It may lead to people thinking Communism is bad even though we know it’s really good when implemented correctly.”

Historians say that the gulags in the U.S.S.R., torture in North Korea, concentration camps in China, starvation in Venezuela, and people desperately escaping Cuba could serve to make people incorrectly think Communism is a less than stellar way of organizing society.

Studies have indeed confirmed a slight drop in support for Communism in light of Cuban Communism’s spectacularly disastrous failure on the world stage as Cuban citizens call for freedom. According to surveys, support for Communism among Millennial and Gen Z voters dropped from 78% to 77%.

“If this keeps up, support for Communism may continue to erode,” warned a visibly worried Smirnoff. “It’s important to convince the next generation that Communism works even though it always fails. Maybe teach CRT or something.”

