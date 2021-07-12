https://hannity.com/media-room/libertad-pro-democracy-protests-erupt-across-cuba-anti-communists-wave-american-flags/

BUSTED: Video Shows Bernie Praising FIDEL CASTRO, Describes Himself as a ‘SOCIALIST’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.21.19

Recently unearthed footage from 1985 shows then-Mayor Bernie Sanders describing himself as an outright “socialist” and praising Cuban Dictator Fidel Castro; saying the Latin American leader “educated the kids” and “gave them health care.”

Here’s the Full 1985 Interview Where Bernie Sanders Praised Castro, Slammed Reagan, and More https://t.co/xi1kwFgeSR pic.twitter.com/77vSiAfp0O — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 21, 2019

“One of the things I think I learned on my trip, you know, as a socialist the word ‘socialism’ doesn’t frighten me […] And everybody was totally convinced that Castro was the worst guy in the world, that all the Cuban people were going to rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro,” said Sanders.

“They forgot that he educated the kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society. But just because Ronald Reagan dislikes these people does not mean that the people of their own nation feel the same way,” he added.

Watch the stunning admission above.