https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/lies-jen-psakis-civil-war-spin-on-gop-backed-election-laws-sets-off-bs-detectors-everywhere/

Just when you thought the Democrat narrative on voter ID and other election-related laws Republicans support in various states couldn’t get more ridiculous and hyperbolic, along came White House press secretary at today’s briefing:

Jen Psaki says that “efforts to strip the right to vote” are “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.” pic.twitter.com/Rbap37FiDb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2021

Lies detected!

No claim is too over-the-top for Psaki and the Biden administration:

Since the Civil War: Imperial Japan lit up Pearl Harbor, Nazi submarines lurked off the eastern seaboard, Soviet missiles were pointed at us from Cuba, and al Qaeda killed 2,977 innocent people on our soil, but a voting law in Georgia is the worst we’ve faced? Pound sand. https://t.co/kOgsp7rEGx — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 12, 2021

Other than all that, Psaki was spot-on! *Eye roll*

I think she is secretly campaigning for Trump 2024! It’s beautiful! — BiGReD (@StephenMatey3) July 12, 2021

Seems like the civil war is a favorite form of reference for this clown show. https://t.co/SwIC9XlJ5Q — Jake Helton (@jakster44) July 12, 2021

And it’s all in a desperate effort to put the DC Dems in charge of states’ elections via the “For the People Act.”

And here I thought it was 1/6. Getting difficult to keep track of the “worstest evar” stuff. One might start thinking it’s all BS. https://t.co/Q5kkKRuTTk — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 12, 2021

I’ve read the Georgia bill. This is an insane overreaction. The bill contains a lot of common sense voter security measures that are beneficial to all parties. It also contains measures to make voting *easier*, including free voter IDs. This just comes off as purely disingenuous. https://t.co/FgbKUb6yEh — George Close (@GeorgeClose04) July 12, 2021

“Purely disingenuous” is what the Biden press office does best.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

