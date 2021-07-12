https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/lies-jen-psakis-civil-war-spin-on-gop-backed-election-laws-sets-off-bs-detectors-everywhere/

Just when you thought the Democrat narrative on voter ID and other election-related laws Republicans support in various states couldn’t get more ridiculous and hyperbolic, along came White House press secretary at today’s briefing:

Lies detected!

No claim is too over-the-top for Psaki and the Biden administration:

Other than all that, Psaki was spot-on! *Eye roll*

And it’s all in a desperate effort to put the DC Dems in charge of states’ elections via the “For the People Act.”

“Purely disingenuous” is what the Biden press office does best.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...