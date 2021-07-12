https://www.theepochtimes.com/coalition-opposing-genocide-games-calls-to-move-boycott-2022-olympics_3898843.html

Activists including members of the local Hong Kong, Tibetan and Uyghur communities hold up banners and placards in Melbourne, Australia, on June 23, 2021, calling on the Australian government to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over China’s human rights record. (William West/AFP via Getty Images)

A coalition of human rights activists, legislators, and victims of communist China, among others, will hold a rally in Washington on Tuesday to call for the 2022 Beijing Olympics to be moved or boycotted over the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) genocide of Uyghurs and other crimes against humanity.

The rally accompanies the first annual International Religious Freedom Summit (IRF Summit) hosted by Sam Brownback, former ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, and Katrina Lantos Swett, former chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and daughter of the late Congressman Tom Lantos.

Featured speakers include Sam Brownback, Chinese dissidents Chen Guangcheng and president of ChinaAid Bob Fu, and nearly 30 other activists, experts, and witnesses.

Participants of the rally will include members of the CCP’s Captive Nations—Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Tibetans, Southern Mongolians, Falun Gong, Chinese Christians, and Hongkongers.

The event will be streamed live on this page at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13.