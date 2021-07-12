https://www.dailywire.com/news/marvel-star-wars-editor-slams-dean-cain-for-calling-for-an-end-to-anti-american-comics

Star Wars editor and former Marvel staffer Heather Antos isn’t happy about a recent Daily Wire story featuring actor Dean Cain’s criticism of the woke trend in comic books and superhero movies.

As The Daily Wire reported, anchors on Fox and Friends asked the actor, best known for playing Superman on the hit 90s series “Lois and Clark,” about a recent issue of “Captain America” that features the titular character saying this of the American Dream:

“Here’s the thing about a dream though. A dream isn’t real. When we wake up, it goes away. And we’re left with this yearning inside. Like something was taken from us. … Lately, spending my days in this country, as the years march on by — I’m starting to think America actually has two dreams. And one lie. … The first American Dream is the one that isn’t real. It’s the one some people expect to just be handed to them, and then get angry when it disappears, when the truth is, it never really existed in the first place… This is the white picket fence fallacy that, if we’re not careful, becomes nationalism. Jingoism. That dream isn’t real. It never was. Because that dream doesn’t get along nicely with reality. Other cultures. Immigrants. The poor. The suffering. People easily come to be seen as ‘different’ or ‘unamerican.’ The white picket fence becomes a gate to keep others out. We’re at our best when we keep no one out.”

In response, Cain slammed overt left-wing politics popping up in comic books and superhero movies.

“I love the concept of Captain America, but I am so tired of this wokeness and anti-Americanism,” he said. “I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights.”

These remarks did not sit well with Antos, who made headlines last year over whether Marvel fired her. Antos, who is now an editor at IDW which publishes “My Little Pony” and “GI Joe Snake Eyes,” insisted she quit.

She retweeted The Daily Wire article highlighting Cain’s comments with the remark, “He knows Superman…wasn’t an American…right?” Later, in response to some criticism, she added, “To all the reply guys commenting that Supes was an immigrant therefore American in that regard, TOTALLY agree. Dean Cain doesn’t agree that makes you an American, though. So by his standards…Supes isn’t an American.”

Antos clearly did not watch Cain’s Fox and Friends segment, however, as the actor specifically celebrated the fact that the U.S. is a beacon for immigrants during the interview, saying, “I believe [America] is the most fair, equitable country ever. With more opportunity than anyone’s ever seen. And that’s why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe.”

Antos has made it clear she shares the latest “Captain America’s” disdain for his home country. When someone tweeted the question “What thing has the worst fans,” Antos responded, “America.”

