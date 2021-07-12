https://rairfoundation.com/media-blackout-ilhan-omar-brags-at-global-communist-meeting-biden-is-giving-us-everything-we-want-video/

Minnasota Representative Ilhan Omar joined a gathering of European communists to discuss methods to build big government in Europe. During a discussion held in June titled “Strengthening Public Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era” Omar bragged that “progressives” like herself have had to do “almost little to zero work” in getting their agenda items passed under the Biden Administration.

The conference featured members of Die Linke, an ally of Antifa that is the “direct descendant of the former East German Communist Party”. One of the speakers, Manon Aubry, expressed excitement over the massive amounts of money being printed by the Biden administration. “I do believe that Biden’s significant move toward a progressive agenda – that has been forced by the left wing of the democrats – is a game changer for us,” she said during the discussion.

If there is one takeaway from the conference, it is that European communists are barely containing their excitement over Joe Biden’s concessions to America’s radical left.

Rep. Omar echoed Aubry’s enthusiasm, stating in part that under Biden, progressives have had to do “almost little to zero work in pushing” his administration to achieve the policies the radical left wants on “the economy…healthcare, and infrastructure.” Still Omar vowed that progressives will push the Biden administration “to go a little farther” regarding certain “investments:”

It has been incredible in so many ways for us progressives to have built a massive movement thats allowed for essentially a very moderate president and his administration to take on alot of the policies that we have been advocating for. And for us to do almost little to zero work in pushing on those main policies in regards to the economic – the economy, in regards to healthcare, and infrastructure. And now do the work of trying to get them to go a little farther in particular investments in regards to the amount of dollars that will be invested in these programs.

Global Green New Deal

Manon Aubry dropped a bombshell during her presentation, stating in part that “…we are working together on a Green New Deal proposal and also a Green New Deal Alliance together with Ilhan Omar that will be launched in a couple of weeks…” Aubry went on to say that she is “very happy to build bridges between the US and the EU.”

Manon Aubry (Screenshot)

Ilhan Omar, who is supposed to be representing her constituents in Minnesota, praised Manon Aubry for spearheading the global Green New Deal coalition. “Manon Aubry has been an incredible partner already in building a global coalition to push for a Global Green New Deal,” Omar gushed.

Manon Aubry stressed that collaboration between American leftists and European leftists will help push the European Union in a “progressive” direction, such as been achieved under the installed puppet Joe Biden. She also mentioned that Bernie Sanders’ campaign in America gave European leftists “a lot of hope.”

Where are the Republicans? Where is the Media?

It is not as if Ilhan Omar is hiding her treasonous ambition to form an “internationalist” communist movement or her collaboration on a Global Green New Deal. She tweeted about it last month. The media, her party and the Republicans should be calling out her behavior, but as always, they remain silent.

Watch Ilhan Omar’s remarks here:

The entire event can be viewed here:

Transcript of Ilhan Omar’s Remarks:

“I wanted to thank you all for the invitation to meet today. I think we can all agree that with the rise of a very coordinated global right wing, it is critical for us to be gathering and forming a united internationalist front on the global left. Meetings like these are crucial to building these alliances. I’m honored to be here with you all today. I want to speak on some of the challenges I think we are collectively all facing to begin with the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are going to be enormous. And they are going to hit particularly hard in the Global South. I know some of my fellow panalists joined the letter that we sent with Senator [Bernie] Sanders to the World Bank and the IMF [International Monetary Fund] last year asking for a debt cancellation and Special Drawing Rights. And I think we’ve made a little progress on that but we all need to keep pushing and not let our brothers and sisters in Africa, Asia and Latin America suffer disproportionately the economic impacts of the pandemic. And as my colleague was just alluding to, it goes without saying that the biggest crisis in all – on all of our hands is the pending Climate Catastrophe. Manon Aubry has been an incredible partner already in building a global coalition to push for a Global Green New Deal. She understands that coordination on climate needs to be fully global in order to have an impact. So I look forward to the work that we do together moving legislation on our own countries that take this threat seriously. And just as importantly – you know I look forward to all of the other efforts we are going to be collaborating on that are really creating a crisis both in our countries here in the United States and in Europe as well. It has been incredible in so many ways for us progressives to have built a massive movement thats allowed for essentially a very moderate president and his administration to take on alot of the policies that we have been advocating for. And for us to do little to almost zero work in pushing on those main policies in regards to the economic – the economy, in regards to healthcare, and infrastructure. And now do the work of trying to get them to go a little farther in particular investments in regards to the amount of dollars that will be invested in these programs. As we deliberate now in regards to legislation to invest on our infrastructure and job creation, it’s gonna be really important for us to continue to lead and push for sustainable investments in regards to these projects. We have done many – now I think four recovery packages – the biggest one being the American Rescue Plan. Most of us understood how important it was for us to go big and bold and create investments that allowed for many to go into the pockets of people so that they are able to sustain themselves during this pandemic and the economic crisis that came from it. But, you know, we all understand that the recovery investments that have been made in regards to the pandemic are all a crisis investiment. They’re not investments that are made in the long term. Many of the programs that were funded in the community including one of my old legislations which helped to feed 22 million children are all just a year or two type of investment. Though what we are now looking at the investiments going forward, is how to make these investments sustainable for ten years, for twenty years so we could actually see the impacts they will have on the lives of people. I know that people have Bidenmania, but we here in the United States have Europemania. Many of us understand that there are programs that have been implemented in European countries that we use as a model for the things that we push for here in the United States. And so it is really important for us to both use each other as inspiration and opportunities to recognize the challenges that arise and collectively come up with ideas to address those challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

