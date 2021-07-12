http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WOpnCDDpiAY/

HOLLYWOOD actor Mel Gibson saluted former President Donald Trump when they crossed paths at Saturday’s MMA fight.

The moment unfolded as Trump walked by and waved to the crowd at UFC 264, flanked by bodyguards.

Gibson, who appeared to be only a few feet away from the former president, gave a distinct salute.

Some dubbed Gibson a “patriot” for the act. The actor is known for his leading roles in Lethal Weapon and Braveheart.

“Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump?” one person tweeted.

“The Patriot Saluting President Trump,” they later added, attaching a video of the interaction.

Gibson was videoed at other points of the fight as well.

“Hey, I want to see the rematch, you know best out of three,” Gibson said at one point. “I don’t care who wins. I just want to see a good match, and I’m sure it will be.”

While the salute appeared to be trending on Twitter, it received mixed reactions.

“Mel Gibson saluting Trump shouldn’t (surprise) anyone. Nazis salute other Nazis,” one person said.

“Mel Gibson is who we thought he was,” another added.

Gibson has become a controversial character in Hollywood after making a series of antisemitic comments over the course of several decades.

He was cut from Netflix’s Chicken Run sequel after he was accused of making an antisemitic remark to co-star Winona Ryder in 1995. He apparently asked her if she was an “oven dodger.”

The term “oven dodger” is a reference to the way Jewish prisoners were killed in Nazi death camps during WWII.

Winona added that Mel asked her gay friend: “Oh, wait, am I gonna get AIDS?”

Gibson separately faced criticism for his film The Passion of the Christ, which some called anti-semitic.

