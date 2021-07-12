https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/11/mel-gibson-salute-donald-trump-ufc-264/

Mel Gibson was very excited to see former President Donald Trump at UFC 264 late Saturday night.

The “Lethal Weapon” star was enjoying the highly-anticipated fighting event when he saw the former POTUS walking through the crowd, and he fired him a salute as the crowd went wild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the moment below.

It’s sometimes hard to believe the reality that we’re living in is real. Imagine if I told you 20 years ago that Donald Trump would be attending an MMA event as a former President and Mel Gibson would be saluting him.

Not a single person on the planet would have likely believed you and rightfully so.

I’m not an expert on the protocol for greeting a former president, but are we sure that you go with a salute? I’d definitely go with a handshake if I was close.

If I can’t go with a handshake, then you definitely do a wave. A salute seems like a bit much for someone not in uniform.

Either way, I’m here for the content. Mel Gibson saluting Trump is just amazing for the internet, and I don’t care who you are. Whether you love or hate Trump, you have to admit that it’s incredible.

