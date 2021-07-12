https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/11/mel-gibson-salute-donald-trump-ufc-264/

Mel Gibson was very excited to see former President Donald Trump at UFC 264 late Saturday night.

The “Lethal Weapon” star was enjoying the highly-anticipated fighting event when he saw the former POTUS walking through the crowd, and he fired him a salute as the crowd went wild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the moment below.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

It’s sometimes hard to believe the reality that we’re living in is real. Imagine if I told you 20 years ago that Donald Trump would be attending an MMA event as a former President and Mel Gibson would be saluting him.

Not a single person on the planet would have likely believed you and rightfully so.

I’m not an expert on the protocol for greeting a former president, but are we sure that you go with a salute? I’d definitely go with a handshake if I was close.

If I can’t go with a handshake, then you definitely do a wave. A salute seems like a bit much for someone not in uniform.

UFC crowd goes nuts when Trump enters the stadiumwith @danawhite!!! Chants of US… USA break out. These fans and most of the fighters just get it. #UFC #Ufc246 pic.twitter.com/MG0TA2E7BY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2021

Either way, I’m here for the content. Mel Gibson saluting Trump is just amazing for the internet, and I don’t care who you are. Whether you love or hate Trump, you have to admit that it’s incredible.