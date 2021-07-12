https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/miami-mayor-calls-for-u-s-intervention-in-cuba/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
This is a ridiculous tweet from @StateDept
People in #Cuba are protesting 62 years of socialism, lies,tyranny & misery not “expressing concern about rising COVID cases/deaths”
Why is it so hard for @potus & the people in his administration to say that? #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/vLt8SCUXeK pic.twitter.com/gP0KapjvnQ
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021
The figurehead “President” of #Cuba tries to prove his toughness to Raul Castro by openly called for bloodshed
He says demands for #Libertad are a “provocation” & calls on Communists to violently confront protestors #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/sbyo8WJgUd
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021
Miami mayor calls for intervention…
I have never felt such raw emotion from the people of Miami desperate for intervention by the government and by themselves on behalf of Cuba. This is the moment for freedom in Cuba. IT CANNOT WAIT ANY LONGER! pic.twitter.com/fL0aaKgbJz
— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) July 12, 2021
Tim Pool breaks down the situation in Cuba