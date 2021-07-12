Why is it so hard for @potus & the people in his administration to say that? #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/vLt8SCUXeK pic.twitter.com/gP0KapjvnQ

People in #Cuba are protesting 62 years of socialism, lies,tyranny & misery not “expressing concern about rising COVID cases/deaths”

This is a ridiculous tweet from @StateDept

The figurehead “President” of #Cuba tries to prove his toughness to Raul Castro by openly called for bloodshed

He says demands for #Libertad are a “provocation” & calls on Communists to violently confront protestors #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/sbyo8WJgUd

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021