Gretchen Whitmer/IMAGE: WOOD-TV screen shot (Scott McClallen, The Center Square ) For the second time, the Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the State Board of Canvassers certify the Unlock Michigan petition that will likely revoke Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ’s 1945 emergency powers.

On June 11, the top court ordered the State Board of Canvassers to certify the petition after the board deadlocked 2-2 on multiple motions.

But Keep Michigan Safe (KMS) lawyer Mark Brewer filed a motion asking the top court to reconsider the order.

The top court answered, again ordering the petition to be certified.

“The Bureau of Elections analyzed the signatures using a random sampling method and estimated that Unlock Michigan submitted at least 460,000 signatures when it only needed about 340,000,” the court wrote. “The Board rejected, by deadlocked vote, a motion to investigate the collection of signatures. Therefore, the Board has a clear legal duty to certify the petition.”

The Unlock Michigan petition, filed in October 2020, dates back to the early COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted the most severe restrictions in the 12 Midwest states via 1945 pandemic powers the petition aims to annihilate.Those far-reaching orders included threatening criminal charges for operating a motorboat, visiting a secondary […]