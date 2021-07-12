https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/12/more-texas-legislature-drama-democrats-decide-to-flee-to-welcoming-arms-in-d-c-n401763

That didn’t take long. This morning the question was whether or not Texas Democrats would flee the state rather than show up and do the work on election integrity reform legislation. Just a few hours later, we have the answer. They’ve packed their bags and the private jets have been chartered. The state legislators are flying to Washington, D.C.

As we know, a special session of the Texas Legislature was called by Governor Abbott and it gaveled in on July 8. The first items on the agenda were bills in the state House and state Senate to produce election integrity measures, election law reform. Over the weekend, votes were taken to advance two bills, one from each body. Immediately the talk turned to when the Democrats might leave, refusing to take part in providing a quorum in order for work to continue. Reporters were keeping an eye on how many Democrats showed up for work today.

The decision as of now as I write this at noon on Monday is that about 58 Democrats are to board two chartered jets today. Their destination is Washington, D.C. where they hope to become the public face of the national Democrats’ push to federalize elections and establish a permanent Democrat majority. We are literally witnessing Democrats at all levels of government try to secure one-party rule in our constitutional republic, thus turning America into a socialist country. Nothing is off the table, including Texas state Democrats spending the next three weeks in Washington, D.C. doing the bidding of the national party instead of doing the job they were elected to do in Texas. Pelosi and Schumer will roll out the red carpet for them. Do you think this is an exaggeration? Then why are Texas Democrats being called to come to Washington? Who paid for the chartered jets?

Texas Democrats last did this in 2003. Back then it was a four-day walk-out and they went to Oklahoma. In 2003, the issue was a re-districting bill. A group of 51 Democrats hid from state police sent to bring them home at a hotel in Ardmore, Oklahoma. When the bill failed to be voted on by its deadline, the Democrats returned. House Republicans voted to send Texas Rangers and state troopers to fetch the lawmakers but the legislators were outside the troopers’ jurisdiction once they crossed state lines. Texas Democrats are cowards but not completely stupid. They know how to play the system. Also in 2003, eleven of the 12 Democrats in the state Senate left for Albuquerque, N.M., instead of addressing the redistricting bill. That drew the first special session abruptly to a close. The legislation eventually passed.

Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech about voting rights on Tuesday. The Texas Democrats are traveling to D.C. in order to capitalize on this and work with the administration to push the Senate to pass federal voting legislation. The challenge is that they have to remain out of Texas for the entire remainder of the 30-day special session. Just as in 2003 when that redistricting bill passed, election integrity legislation will eventually pass. They know it. This is just political drama. Texas Democrats are willing to be useful idiots for national Democrats to throw some red meat to voters. The mid-term elections are on everyone’s mind and it will very likely be a good cycle for Republicans. The current session in the House may very well be Nancy Pelosi’s last as Speaker of the House – fingers crossed.

Now history repeats itself. State Democrats are planning a second walk-out, this time to prevent legislation from continuing to be worked on in the state House. Republican governors in other states are finding success in reforming election law and Texas Democrats are apparently not secure enough in their own abilities to argue their case. They’ve chosen to just run instead. Earlier, when the Democrats fled to end the regular session of the Legislature, they were invited to D.C. to visit Kamala as their reward for bad behavior.

