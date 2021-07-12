https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/film-trailer-matt-damon-plays-oklahoma-roughneck-trump-supporter-in-new-film/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“They’re in the oil business, of course he voted for Trump,” Matt Damon says of his #Stillwater character, citing time spent in Oklahoma as critical to the role. “These guys who took us out to the oil rigs…were wonderful to us, they really helped us. It was eye opening for me.” pic.twitter.com/Or6mZrW10Q
— Variety (@Variety) July 9, 2021
Interesting comments on the Oklahoma Texas roughneck culture in new film Stillwater.
Did Matt Damon have a red-pill experience.
Film Trailer