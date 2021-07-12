https://www.mrctv.org/videos/nbc-stumbles-journalism-finds-ethics-issue-hunters-art-sale

NBC Nightly News stumbled into real journalism on Monday, when the network became the first network newscast to give airtime to the ethical controversy surrounding Hunter Biden using his family name to sell his so-called artwork. Not only did they report on how this was creating problems for the White House, but correspondent Stephanie Gosk highlighted art critics ripping his works with one calling them “hotel art.”

“Now to an NBC News investigation into the secret sale of art by President Biden’s son, Hunter. The asking price? Up to half a million dollars per painting,” announced a seemingly shocked anchor, Lester Holt. “But ethics watchdogs are blasting the arrangement.”

Humorously (or at least to those watching), Gosk began the segment by comparing how the gallery selling Hunter’s art was hyping them and how art critics like Ben Davis from Artnet were discounting them.

(…)

