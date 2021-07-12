https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/562520-new-johns-hopkins-map-shows-covid-19-cases

Cases of COVID-19 and its variant strains are rising across the United States, according to a new coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 37.4 new cases per 100,000 people nationwide this week, up from 28.7 cases per 100,000 just last week.

Specific states and areas are largely responsible for a majority of the new cases. For example, Missouri has seen a nearly 70-percent increase in coronavirus cases in the past week, with 161.7 new cases per 100,000. The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 37.09 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

The national average of fully vaccinated residents is 55.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Vermont is reporting the fewest new coronavirus cases in the country, with only 33 new cases per week, or 5.3 per 100,000. The state has the highest vaccination rate in the country, with 60.27 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

As the delta variant continues to spread, however, even some states with above-average vaccination rates are experiencing small surges of new cases.

Last week, Massachusetts, which has a vaccination rate of 58.65 percent, surged from 65 new cases per day to 98.

