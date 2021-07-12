http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FqgCfOVNqEA/new-meaning-of-transparency.php

We took a look at Hunter Biden’s new approach to monetizing his father’s office in “The art of the con.” Like Andrea Peyser in her July 8 New York Post column I linked to there, Miranda Devine zooms in the arrangements intended to cover the ethical issues inherent in the sale of Hunter Biden’s works of art.

In her New York Post column this morning, Devine quotes this exchange with the psickening Jen Psaki at Friday’s White House press conference:

Question: Did the White House play any role in crafting the sales agreement with the New York gallery to protect the . . . purchasers’ identity? Psaki: Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards. Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child [ahem, he’s 51] of a president has the right to pursue a career . . . The gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency.

Devine comments: “Quite a level indeed. So much transparency that no one is allowed to know anything.” One can only hope that there will be more to come on this transparently absurd story.

