PRES. TRUMP ESCORTED BY DANA WHITE to his seat in the arena for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III (UFC 264).

OP: Trump looks jovial and excited for the fight. Likely because he’s preparing for HIS fight to flip the house and senate, and take back the White House in 2024. pic.twitter.com/4YbrKxh6kY

— Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) July 13, 2021