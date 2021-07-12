https://www.theblaze.com/news/nikki-haley

Amid an ongoing national debate over the teaching of critical race theory in American educational institutions, Nikki Haley said during an interview on Fox News that every governor in the U.S. should block funding of such teachings.

“Every governor in the country needs to ban funding for critical race theory. Governors can decide this,” she said.

Haley, who previously served as South Carolina from 2011-2017, said that governors can determine which funding they take from the Department of Education.

“Don’t take this money,” she said.

“Critical race theory is going to hold back generations of young people,” Haley tweeted last week. My parents always taught us to focus on what brings us together not sets us apart. America should be united around shared values, not divided by different shades of color.”

During the Fox News interview, Haley explained her view, saying, “Think about a 5-year-old that starts kindergarten and they don’t know anything about color. If she’s white you’re telling her she’s bad. If she’s brown or black you’re telling her she’ll never be enough and she’ll always be a victim. That is harmful for the very well being of our children.”

Following her time as South Carolina governor, Haley went on to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during part of the Trump administration.

When asked whether she will run for president during the 2024 election contest, Haley said that she does not believe she needs to make a decision on the matter until 2023.

She also noted that she will not run if Trump mounts another White House bid.

Haley described Trump as “a valuable voice for our party. I think he’s gonna continue to lead on multiple levels. I don’t think I have to make a decision until 2023. If the president ran I would never run against him,” she said.

A recent Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll that asked people who would they support in a Republican presidential primary showed former President Trump winning a commanding 70% of support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second with just 21%. Haley and several other figures earned just 1%.

