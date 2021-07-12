http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6AUNoccWKic/

Actor, comedian Rob Schneider is railing against the coronavirus vaccine, making him one of the only artists in the country behaving like an artist instead of a mindless butt-boy for the establishment.

Let me say up front that I disagree with most of Schneider’s points. I’m vaccinated and hope everyone gets vaccinated. But, at the same time, one thing I do agree with Schneider on is that it should be your choice. I can’t imagine wasting even one minute of one day trying to convince someone else to get vaccinated. We all know the risks. We’re all adults. And those of us who are vaccinated are in no danger from those who aren’t. So what do you say we just leave each other the hell alone?

“Just say no… And keep saying no… Over half of the U.S. population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! ‘My body, my choice!’” the Deuce Bigalow and White Chicks star tweeted Saturday. He then added this hashtag: #2ndAmendmentIsForThis.

In other words, we have a God-given right to defend ourselves against a government that violates our rights, including our right not to get vaccinated. If the government attempts to force us to get vaccinated… Well, you get the picture. And he’s right. He’s right as rain.

In a second tweet, he added this…

Our Government has told us they plan on going to OUR FRONT DOOR with this. They have lied, had a 2 year fear campaign and lockdown, destroyed middle class household incomes, bankrupted untold thousands of businesses and are now putting children’s lives at risk.

In a third tweet, he quoted this statement:

We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data. This and the policies that go with it are more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year.

As you can imagine, the pushback from Twitter’s Woke Gestapo was fierce. “How is it a phony fear campaign with 600,000 dead?” many asked. Schneider answered by retweeting this:

If the mainstream media told you how many people die in car crashes every single day. Eventually you wouldn’t drive. Because of fear. That’s what they are selling you. Then they sell you the cure. Only to find out that cure isn’t a cure at all.

Boiling down Schneider’s argument, I would interpret it this way: A vaccine that has not gone through all the usual FDA’s clinical trials is not worth the risk for a virus with a better than 99 percent survival rate if you’re under 70.

Again, that’s my interpretation, to which I would respond this way: If my wife caught the coronavirus, it would almost certainly kill her. Same with my mother. We’re all vaccinated. I see this vaccine as a miracle and let’s not forget that miracle would not have been possible without Donald Trump.

Regardless, that’s not what I’m here to talk about…

What thrills me about Schneider’s comments is the fact he’s making them.

As a lifelong defender of artistic freedom, as a full-blown extremist regarding the First Amendment, watching what’s happened to the entertainment community has been a real eye-opener.

Over the last few years, America’s artists have turned into palace guards for the federal government and security state. The very industry that should be pushing the envelope and rebelling is now an industry filled with humorless, uptight squares defending the State. Worse still is the dull, sexless, preachy, censored, and self-censored art they’re producing; this strident, sanctimonious, predictable, forgettable woke shit.

More than ever, we need artists with the courage to color outside the lines, challenge the establishment, and do so with unapologetic belligerence. There’s no question Schneider’s risking being blacklisted in the entertainment industry and losing his social media accounts to Big Tech’s Jack-Booted Nazis. History demands that every artist — right now, right this very moment — stand up for their rights and the rights of others. Instead, they’re either volunteers for the Woke Gestapo, quislings terrified to speak up, or willing to go along to get along to retain their status.

History will not judge any of them kindly. It never has.

I might disagree with Schneider’s overall point, but if he encourages others to speak out, push back, and rebel against this stifling and fascist era of Woke McCarthyism, he’s doing God’s work.

P.S. Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo is the greatest comedy of the last 25 years.

