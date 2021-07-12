https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/ohio-attorney-general-doesnt-want-california-deciding-which-cars-americans-can-drive/

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with several other attorneys general around the nation, wants the federal government to treat California like every other state when it comes to the Clean Air Act.

Yost and 15 other attorneys general recently wrote Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, urging the agency to not reinstate a California waiver under the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule that Yost said would allow the state to determine which cars could be driven throughout the country.

“This is not the United States of California,” Yost said. “To the extent the national standards are necessary, they should be set by the federal government. As a practical matter, this is not a waiver of federal regulation — it is a delegation of federal authority to a state, and an improper one at that.”

The Trump administration created a national standard for vehicle carbon emissions for model years 2021 through 2026, treating all states equal, according to a news release from Yost. The Biden administration proposed, however, that California should be given a waiver from national carbon emissions standards and allowed to set its own standards.

Yost said the waiver, which was designed decades ago to allow California to manage its smog […]