What great optics for a party that wants to nuke the filibuster: a chartered private jet full of unmasked legislators fleeing their state so the House of Representatives can’t vote on bills they know will pass. From the photo they tweeted from onboard the jet, it looked like all white women, but Texas State Representative tweeted during a touchdown in Memphis that their sacrifice was nothing.

Just landed in Memphis on our way to DC. Thank y’all for your well wishes. We left behind our families, our livelihoods, & our beloved Texas. But our sacrifice is nothing compared to the sacrifices brave Americans have made throughout history to protect the sacred right to vote. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021

We’re prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session. This decision wasn’t easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House. But we won’t sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 13, 2021

How many Miller Lites deep are you to have thought this was worth tweeting? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 12, 2021

Stop it. You’re not making any sacrifice. You’re taking a trip on a private plane. And you brought a case of beer. — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 12, 2021

You’re on a booze cruise to Washington not at Valley Forge! — ChrisCarpenter (@ChrisCarp22) July 12, 2021

I remember my first beer — Mr. Very Online (@mrveryonline) July 12, 2021

Thank you, James. You’re braver than the journos who stormed the beaches at Normandy. — Idiocracy Achievement Unlocked (@DuncanDowntown) July 12, 2021

You were hired to vote yes or no on any issue. Running away cheats every voter who cast their ballot for you. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) July 12, 2021

As a Daughter of the Revolution I *know* exactly what my ancestors fought for. They fought for the rights of states, not the bloated federal government they left. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 12, 2021

Should have double checked your bags…..you left your integrity, honesty and patriotism back at the house. — Spittin Nickles (@SpittinNickles) July 12, 2021

Your livelihood??? Lol Get real, dude. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 12, 2021

Stunning and brave. — TheodoreBear (@TheodoreBear14) July 12, 2021

Yes. They will write sonnets to your bravery. — Hooch Acquisition Company (@CompanyHooch) July 12, 2021

Easy on the drama chief. You flew to DC. — Ben Brewton (@bbrewton2) July 12, 2021

I knew I felt the estrogen levels drop when I walked outside this morning! — JohnTheBitcoinBaptist (@BeardedBitcoins) July 12, 2021

You haven’t made sacrifices lmao you got on a plane — Billy Finn 🦅⚔️🇺🇸 (@BillyFinn18) July 12, 2021

Good luck! When you get back and the bill passes, it will all have been worth it! — SCIENCE!! (@RaschDecisions) July 12, 2021

Here’s a slow clap for the incredible “sacrifice” you’ve made by running away. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 13, 2021

Stand aside General Patton — Ryan Michaud (@rybizz10) July 12, 2021

This was the middle school teacher in Texas who got bullied out of his class by his 12 year old students and ran away crying and never came back to work 😂😂😂. Him running away from something is hardly news — Michael A. Wolff (@WolffintheWild) July 12, 2021

Thoughts and prayers during these awful times. Surely it’s just like Normandy. — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 12, 2021

You’ll still get paid. How nice. — Mark Baumbach (@mkbaumbach) July 12, 2021

“My dearest Emily, The rations are almost gone now and our ammunition is depleted……” — Von Ketteler (@IbnKhaldune) July 13, 2021

Someone give Jimmy a cookie — Clark Whited (@ClarkWhited) July 12, 2021

Thank you for your tacit support of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate — zulupapaquebec (@zulupapaquebec) July 12, 2021

This isn’t a wagon train in the Wild West, you’re on a chartered plane, maskless I might add, drinking beer and having a good time. Get a grip on yourself. — janice (@chestnuthell) July 12, 2021

I support fighting against the GOP’s voter suppression. But the sacrifice by flying on a trip to DC angle is stupid and offensive. — Shawn Coons (@shawncoons) July 12, 2021

this could be the most pathetic tweet i’ve ever seen from a politician. top 10 for sure. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 12, 2021

This might be the tweet of the year. Bless your heart 🙄 — Aldridge4 (@music1golfer1) July 12, 2021

Sir, good to see you take your oath of office so seriously. Glad you weren’t at the Alamo. — Hugh Daughtry (@keydet1983) July 12, 2021

You took a plane ride — Andrew D (@One2th) July 13, 2021

You. Are. A. Goddamn. Hero.🙄 — Jason M. Jones (@Jonesy_1Each) July 12, 2021

Abandoning your jobs as elected officials? You really *are* the heroes we need. — Paul Leone (@paul_leone) July 12, 2021

What’s the point of having a @SirajAHashmi if he isn’t out there fulfilling his listing duties? — Rhett Derrick (@LawZag) July 12, 2021

Douche bag — Taylor (@Tantalus_Colony) July 12, 2021

What a hero.

Fact check: true, your sacrifice is literally nothing pic.twitter.com/NITvKqHpdL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 12, 2021

