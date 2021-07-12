https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/our-sacrifice-is-nothing-texas-democrat-thanks-supporters-as-he-flees-texas-for-washington-dc/

What great optics for a party that wants to nuke the filibuster: a chartered private jet full of unmasked legislators fleeing their state so the House of Representatives can’t vote on bills they know will pass. From the photo they tweeted from onboard the jet, it looked like all white women, but Texas State Representative tweeted during a touchdown in Memphis that their sacrifice was nothing.

What a hero.

