https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/pa-state-sen-mastriano-announces-his-committee-has-the-votes-to-audit-several-counties/

OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Pennsylvania Republican State Sen Doug Mastriano announced that he will launch a “forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and 2021 Primary.”

In his announcement, Mastriano detailed his decision and why it is so important. A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system. Voting is the fundamental right of all citizens. We should continually look for ways to improve the voting process to ensure every voice is heard. Today, as Chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, I issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary. We have asked these counties to respond by July 31st with a plan to comply. The counties represent different geographical regions of Pennsylvania and differing political makeups. Some are Republican while others are Democrat, which means that this will be a balanced investigation. Democrats are in a panic over Mastriano’s announcement that his committee has enough votes to force a forensic audit in both Republican and Democratic counties.

In […]