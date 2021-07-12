https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/petition-to-recall-socialist-los-angeles-councilwoman-approved-for-circulation/

A draft petition to recall a socialist Los Angeles councilwoman has been approved.

Article by Zachary Stieber from our partners at The Epoch Times.

The petition to recall Councilwoman Nithya Raman was approved on July 9, the Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk confirmed to The Epoch Times.

The petition must garner 27,405 valid signatures of qualified registered voters of Council District 4, which Raman represents, to be presented to voters. That number reflects 15 percent of registered voters in the district.

The deadline for filing the petition is Nov. 4.

Recall organizers accuse Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), of enabling crime by working to cut funding to the police and supporting homeless encampments, which have “expanded exponentially” in the district since she was sworn into office in January.

Organizers describe themselves as “a district-wide coalition of residents demanding a return to sanity in CD4.”

Raman’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

“I love the people and the neighborhoods of this district. That’s why I ran to represent it. I invite the organizers of this recall to work with me on making it an even better place to live, work and raise our children,” she said in a previous statement to news outlets.

Raman told Jacobin magazine last year about her political affiliations.

“I’m a registered Democrat, but I’m a member of DSA locally and pretty much my entire platform very much overlaps with what DSA has been fighting for here in LA,” she said at the time.

“My politics is one that looks at, particularly in a city like Los Angeles, where the market has failed to accommodate or create housing for residents that they can afford and where our market has failed to meet the needs of our residents locally and making sure that we’re filling those gaps,” she added.

Socialism is considered a preliminary step in the implementation of communism, often relying on ideas and policies that are implemented more fully in a communist system.

Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin is also facing a recall effort from constituents upset about his response to homeless people in his district, as is Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón for allegedly failing to protect the communities.

Follow Zachary on Twitter:

Follow Zachary on Parler: @zackstieber

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

