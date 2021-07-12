https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/phil-kerpens-thread-proves-that-theres-almost-nothing-the-cdc-doesnt-provide-guidance-for/

Another good thread has been spotted:

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen went through the CDC’s website and found that they don’t only have virus guidance:

The CDC has guidance for almost anything you want to do, and it’s something else:

Does “CDC” stand for “Comprehensive Directions for Cooking”?

But it’s not just food — schools also are given advice on combatting the sun:

We’re going to assume all school-related guidance has been completely approved by the American Federation of Teachers union.

The takeaway from this whole story is this:

No kidding!

