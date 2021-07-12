https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/please-tell-me-this-is-a-typo-biden-admin-dnc-reportedly-asking-cell-phone-carriers-to-police-text-messages-for-misinformation/

Just for an interesting mental juxtaposition, imagine the reaction on CNN, MSNBC and other outlets if this Politico story about what the Biden admin and the DNC are asking cell phone carriers to do:

The story caught the attention of GOP Rep. Thomas Massie:

Nope, there are no typos in the Politico report…

The Biden administration is determined to get bookstores to move Orwell’s 1984 to the “non-fiction” section.

The particular irony is the timing, as this story came out while the communist regime is being protested in Cuba.

