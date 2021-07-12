https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/police-shootout-in-indianapolis/

Action begins near the 6:00 mark

Officer Elizabeth Iverson was injured in the shooting, as was the suspect and multiple other people.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive around 3:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman and 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital, where the woman was reported in critical condition and the man in stable condition.

IMPD says detectives believe the suspect — 21-year-old Keith Allender — is the victims’ neighbor, and the shooting was seemingly unprovoked with no disturbance preceding it. Detectives also believe Allender shot the woman while she and a toddler were inside a vehicle. The toddler was unharmed. Police say Allender shot the man while he was outside of the vehicle.

