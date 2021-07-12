http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Nn0r1yTq9ZQ/562507-pope-francis-staying-in-the-hospital-for-a-few-more-days-vatican

The Vatican announced that Pope FrancisPope FrancisPope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery What it means if ‘ecocide’ becomes an international crime Vatican says pope gradually resuming work after surgery MORE will spend a few more days at the hospital after completing his post-surgery treatment, news outlets reported on Monday.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told Reuters that Pope Francis spent Sunday completing his post-surgery treatment, adding that the pope will remain in the medical facility for more treatment.

“In order to optimise his medical and rehabilitative therapy, the Holy Father will remain hospitalised for a few more days,” Bruni told Reuters.

This comes after Pope Francis made his first public appearance since having surgery to remove part of his colon on July 4.

The pope made his weekly prayer address at the balcony of the hospital, visited with children at a nearby cancer ward and strolled through the hospital greeting other patients and doctors, according to Reuters.

The Vatican is also planning for Francis, 84, to continue travel in the fall, as he is scheduled to attend the United Nations’ COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, The Associated Press reported.

The Scottish Bishops Conference spokesperson told the newswire that bishops are expecting Pope Francis to attend the conference for a short time, adding they are “delighted” to meet with the pope.

The Vatican also shared that Pope Francis was excited about his native Argentina and adopted country of Italy winning the respective Copa America and UEFA Euro championship tournaments over the weekend, the AP reported.

