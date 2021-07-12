https://www.dailywire.com/news/popular-left-wing-site-says-unvaccinated-right-wingers-a-threat-to-national-security-must-face-consequences-until-they-submit

Popular left-wing blog Palmer Report on Sunday said “unvaccinated right wingers” are a “threat to national security” who should be “locked out of public places.”

The comments from the blog, published to Twitter Monday, came on the heels of commentary from the former head of abortion mill Planned Parenthood and current CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen.

Last week, Wen argued on network airwaves that life needs to be made difficult for those individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and suggested that they be barred from events and forced into twice-weekly testing for the virus.

“It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen urged. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.”

Unvaccinated Americans are still allowed freedom, she complained.

“But at some point these mandates, by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice-weekly testing,’” the CNN contributor said. “Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice.”

Palmer Report agreed with Wen in their tweet about “unvaccinated right wingers,” emphasizing that those without the jab need to face “consequences” until they submit.

“Leana Wen is correct,” a tweet from the group read. “Unvaccinated right wingers are a threat to national security, and the only thing they understand is consequences.”

“Force them to get constantly tested,” the tweet continued. “Lock them out of public places. Force them to stay home by default. They’ll whine, but they’ll cave.”

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that vaccine outreach would include “door-to-door” measures, The Daily Wire reported.

“We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring. … Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors, to get help for the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said. “As we shift from these centralized mass vaccination sites … we’re going to put even more emphasis to getting vaccinated in your community, close to home, conveniently at a location you’re already familiar with.”

“It’s a year of hard-fought … progress. We can’t get complacent. Now, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family and the people you care about the most is get vaccinated,” POTUS continued.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki similarly emphasized the effort during a press briefing. “The President will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,” she stated at the time. “One: a targeted community by community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated, by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

