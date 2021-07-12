https://therightscoop.com/watch-president-donald-j-trump-at-cpac-texas-2021-full-speech/

Donald Trump delivered remarks to a roaring crowd in Texas on July 11 at the Conservative Political Action Conference. It is aptly named, as conservative action was (for once) the theme throughout.

It was an exciting event. There were some classic moments. Like seriously CLASSIC.

The straw poll said what we knew and HOPED it would say about the state of the conservative Republican base.





And in his speech, Trump said what we knew and hoped HE would say: everything right.

Watch the entire speech below via the ACU and CPAC, and the wonders of Rumble.

As Mark Levin reminded us this weekend, it ain’t over in America. It feels like it sometimes. But other times it feels like we can dance to YMCA after a great speech. Keep heart.

PS: Follow The Right Scoop on Parler! And FredT is on Gettr! And both Scoop and Fred are on Rumble.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

