The environmental group Population Matters has announced they are presenting an award to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to limit their family to two children.

As the Daily Wire reported, the Prince said in a 2019 interview with British Vogue that was guest-edited by Markle that they would only have two kids, “maximum” because they believe the Earth “is borrowed.” Explaining his decision, Harry added, “Because surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

This means the couple, who currently have a son (2-year-old Archie Harrison) and a daughter (one-month-old Lilibet Diana), will not be adding any more children to their family.

Population Matters called this an “enlightened decision” and dubbed the Sussexes “role models.”

The 30-year-old organization, whose aim is to “create a wave of public awareness and corresponding policy action on overpopulation and unsustainable consumption,” will also present the couple with approximately $695 to contribute to the charity of their choice.

“In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families,” a spokesperson said. “Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children, and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet. We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

On a separate section of its website, the population control group argues that every human puts “pressure on the natural world, consumes the Earth’s finite resources and contributes to climate change.” It argues that one of the most effective ways to “help our planet” is having a smaller family.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions, with some wondering what the Sussexes will do if they should accidentally become pregnant again. “I have a question,” scientist and pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha tweeted, … what if she becomes pregnant again? I mean contraceptives do fail from time to time. Will they resort to aborting the Queen’s grandchild? This is absurd.”

Ricochet editor Bethany Mandel took aim at the prize itself, quipping, “Orwell called and would like the idea for this award back.”

Some left-wing environmentalists sneered at the honor as well. “I’m sorry, this is just gross,” said Stanford planetary health fellow, Dr. Britt Wray. “Harry and Megan were given an award for deciding to only have 2 kids for eco reasons? How about you give an award to all the concerned ppl of childbearing age who are in serious agony deciding whether they can even have 1.”

In contrast to the Sussexes, Prince William and Duchess Kate already have three children — Prince George (age 7), Princess Charlotte (age 6), and Prince Louis (age 3). There have been rumors that they are hoping for a fourth.

