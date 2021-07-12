https://thepostmillennial.com/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-receive-environmental-award-for-saying-they-will-only-have-two-children?utm_campaign=64469
International News Jul 12, 2021 3:49 AM EST
“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.”
Population Matters, a UK environmentalist organization, has chosen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as recipients of an award for the “enlightened” decision to only have two children. The pair currently only have one son, Archie, born in 2019.
According to Independent, a spokesperson from Population Matters said, “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.”
“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”
Prince Harry said, “I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”
“With kids growing up in today’s world, [it’s] pretty depressing right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened.” As a result of winning the award, Population Matters donate 500 GBP to his favorite charity.
