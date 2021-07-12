https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/pro-life-christian-activist-nick-vujicic-starting-pro-life-bank/
(Faithwire) Evangelist and motivational speaker, Nick Vujicic, announced that he plans to start a bank that supports pro-life efforts after learning that many financial institutions donate to organizations that endorse abortions.
During an interview Thursday with The Epoch Times , Vujicic said he began to speak out against the innocent killing of unborn babies in March 2019. Within 16 weeks of doing that, he revealed, “we had a grenade at our house, a false magazine article published against me, a lawsuit threat, a spying drone, and a bank kicked me out.”
Around that same time, Vujicic spoke with his good friend Betsy Gray about launching Pro-Life Bank . The 38-year-old, who has an extensive financial background, told Gray that he needed to pray more about the idea.
Vujicic explained that during that period, he experienced more adversity, but this time from his own bank.
“I got kicked out of a bank with no warning. They froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards,” he said. “They gave me a letter to say that they did a review of me as a client and they don’t want anything to do with me.”
The pro-life advocate chose to take on the project with Gray and is….To […]
Read the whole story at protestia.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker