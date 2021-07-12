https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/professor-singles-out-average-white-student-to-demonstrate-his-privilege-over-an-identical-black-student/

There are a lot of definitions of critical race theory floating around, but one of the cornerstones is that America has been based upon white supremacy since its founding, and still is. That’s why you can’t be white and not racist because you’re swimming in privilege in that the system has been set up for your benefit. The first step in being “anti-racist” is acknowledging your privilege, while further down the line “disrupting” whiteness.

That might be something to talk about in a college course, but it’s not cool to single out a white student to demonstrate his privilege over an identical black student. Think about it: Why didn’t the professor have a black student stand up and explain how he’ll never get a job that a similarly qualified white person has applied for?

Penn State Professor pulls an “average white student” from the lecture audience and explains that he has an inherent benefit over a black student because he is white. Critical Race Theory pedagogy teaches the same lessons to k-12 students. This is why it does not belong in k-12. pic.twitter.com/duIYlB0Jdu — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 12, 2021

That professor wishes he made what Robin DiAngelo makes for giving the same lecture. Dude. Bro.

That yawning kid shares my sentiment — Cornelius Schenck (@schenckerville) July 12, 2021

LOL at the kid at the 40 second mark with the *massive* yawn… … I feel ya bro — Peter Conroy (@ruhlax_guy) July 12, 2021

I’m the kid on the left while listening to this professor. pic.twitter.com/AtkPeLOC1B — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 12, 2021

The yawning student is all of us.

Would pay to get on a stage with these people and a live mic. — Diogenes the Simp (@A_Fehdurahlist) July 12, 2021

This is wildly inappropriate — danny (@danny53178592) July 12, 2021

Is that Creating Resentment and Division 101? For those majoring in Sociopathic Studies? — TheHighLord (@TheHighLord2) July 12, 2021

As an alumni of PSU, I am embarrassed. — Tom Robbins (@trrobbins63) July 12, 2021

Just scratched Penn State off the list for potential schools for my children. — William Copper (@WilliamC0911) July 12, 2021

This is so regressive… — Dan (@DanOfTheCoast) July 12, 2021

He should have pulled up a white girl with green/purple hair.

All hell would have broke loose. — Adam (@LindhAdam) July 12, 2021

Excellent point.

Not taking into account that in diversity sensitive companies the POC has the advantage. — makesomeonesmile (@ms__sunshinefl) July 12, 2021

Its not like corporations, entertainment, media, education, etc are all trying to recruit black employees/students. — JA (@JackAnd47454134) July 12, 2021

I have been a graduate recruiter for 14 years placing over 3,000 university graduates from every ethnicity you can think of into contract posts. This lecturer is talking bull. Employers want whoever can deliver. — CliffSmith 🇿🇦 (@CliffSmith3) July 12, 2021

When it comes to hiring it’s clear most, if not all, of these humanities professors have never actually done any hiring in the real world. When the private sector hires, they want people who can outperform expectations. They want kids who overcame tough upbringing. — A Random Joe (@OutsideDog) July 12, 2021

When are these students going to realize this guy is projecting HIS OWN prejudice? Not everybody (white, black, brown) thinks like him. I managed a bookstore for 20 years. I had every race work for me. I didn’t care. I cared if they showed up on time, and did their job. — Vainwimsey (@vainwimsey) July 12, 2021

In my industry (aviation) I (white) would lose the job. I’m at the back of the line. In my old industry (music production) no one gave a shit what you were if you had talent. A true meritocracy. This professor is projecting his own view of the world and it’s not realistic — The Decolonial Reimagineer (@TReimagineer) July 12, 2021

As a former pilot who watched for almost 2 decades as black and female applicants with the bare minimum experience required by the FAA went to the top of the interview pile while white males with 5 times the FAA minimm had to compete, this professor can kiss my ass — Craig Cochrane (@ccochrane64) July 12, 2021

Cringe — Earl (@earl_e_life) July 12, 2021

The key to bigotry is taking a generalization and applying it to a random unique individual. Sue this professor. https://t.co/ATm7qJ8GIY — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) July 12, 2021

What if the average white student was an immigrant who came penniless and couldn’t get scholarships for his skin color and worked like a madman at his studies and multiple jobs to pay for his education while his black colleagues got minority scholarships. Who’s really privileged? — Ryhalt Galharrow (@Vics_Specter) July 12, 2021

Is there anything else to this clip? There’s this massive “windup” which is just empty fluff, and, then, out of nowhere, he concludes “white skin, better off.” So was there any real substance or analysis to this whole performance? — Fletch F. Fletch (@GartheKnight2K) July 12, 2021

He could be original and actually be more nuanced by using a Asian-American and African-American — AlonsoHoyt (@alonso_hoyt) July 12, 2021

Yet another example that higher education in general lives in its own parallel universe. No idea of the real world whatsoever. — Livingthedream (@farunlitunknown) July 12, 2021

So nice, a teacher/professor humiliating a guy infront of everyone. Using him as an example. You could see some smart guys looking at this in disgust or trying hide how stupid this is. In an ideal society, that teacher would be fired or sued for the public humiliation. — Defry (@jabezel) July 12, 2021

If it sounds like rambling, and looks like this, it’s probably bullshit and cheap pandering. — Ha ha ha (@DrJuiced) July 12, 2021

The biggest crime is that the old-ish professor keeps saying “bro.” Look, we get it, you went into academia so you could push stupid ideas and avoid joining the real world, we don’t need you to call people “bro” at 60 years old to reinforce it. — MoreThanAThielen (@paulweel29) July 12, 2021

“bro” If you are over the age of 28, you dont use “bro” — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) July 12, 2021

Marxism 101. Division, division, division — Rosey (@Roseycdj) July 12, 2021

“If my black students are wondering if they are inferior, I am here to make sure you know that yes, I think you are completely inferior” — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) July 12, 2021

Young white students, do not allow this to happen. Stand up for yourself and refuse to take part. — StuRedman (@maxbadman) July 12, 2021

And young black students, don’t buy into this. It will not help you.

