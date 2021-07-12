https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/psaki-implies-bidens-statement-cuba-protests-didnt-actually-come-joe-biden-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday implied Biden’s statement on the Cuba protests didn’t actually come from Joe Biden.

Thousands of Cubans came out to protest the broken healthcare system and demanded freedom from the Communist dictatorship on Sunday.

This is the biggest protest in Cuba in decades.

Cubans were holding American flags chanting “freedom!”

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Top Trump Campaign Insider Speaks Out – “RNC Did Not Want Us to Fight for the President – They Collected $220 Million for Legal Fees – Where Did It Go?”

Joe Biden released a statement on Monday supporting the Cuban protesters, however he didn’t mention the word “Communism.”

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.” Joe Biden supposedly said Monday.

Psaki suggested the statement didn’t even come from Joe Biden.

“The statement…we put out in the president’s name this morning, in his voice of course,” Psaki said.

VIDEO:

Psaki admits Biden isn’t the one saying what’s in his statements: “The statement…we put out in the president’s name this morning, in his voice of course” pic.twitter.com/dKItUvRv63 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

