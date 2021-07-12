https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/psaki-refuses-to-acknowledge-the-cuban-peoples-call-for-freedom/

AP Photo/Evan Vucci There’s something pretty amazing going on in Cuba today, as we reported here and here.

It’s pretty fair to call it an uprising in Cuba, at this point, against the Communist government, with thousands in the street upending police cars — and police joining the protesters. It’s something that may not have been seen since 1959, with the massive numbers of people.

What the Cuban people need now is support in their quest for freedom and the world standing together saying: we wouldn’t stand for the government firing on or being violent with the people.

Republicans have come out in support of the Cuban people. The Communist Cuban regime will be consigned to the dustbin of history. It has brutalized & denied freedom to generations of Cubans, and forced my family & so many others to flee. The American people stand squarely with the men & women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty. https://t.co/09hdGQVJLh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 11, 2021 Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence […]