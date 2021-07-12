https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quick-someone-call-child-protective-services/
Someone call CPS pic.twitter.com/1VjkapeBWT
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 12, 2021
Really, I have no words for this level of wrong.
I sincerely thought this was a skit but it isn’t.
These two people have refused to accept identification documents for their newborn baby because it would require the female who gave birth (glasses) to be listed as the mother and not the male (black hair) who did not give birth. pic.twitter.com/CftJw0Roy6
— Doom Pill Pagliacci (@Slatzism) July 8, 2021