https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ed39f0bbafd42ff587d721
Iraqi medical officials say the death toll from a catastrophic hospital blaze in a southern city has risen to 58…
Gov. Gavin Newsom capped a series of recent actions on what he is calling his California Comeback plan by signing budget legislation Monday that will trigger a massive distribution of cash to struggli…
IOC President Thomas Bach appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the pandemic-postponed Olympics opening in just 10 days. Bach spent his first three d…
After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choic…
Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was difficult to …