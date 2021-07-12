http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ZBfIjlewGkk/rape-and-murder-its-political.php

In Austria, a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered. Four Afghan immigrants were arrested for the crime.

The alleged rape and murder of 13-year-old Leonie has shocked much of Austria as it was revealed that several of the four Afghans arrested or wanted for arrest in the case had prior, years-old deportation orders against them, as well as prior criminal convictions.

This kind of story recurs over and over again when immigration laws are not enforced.

The teen’s body was found wrapped in a carpet against a tree. She had allegedly being given as many as eleven pills of the drug MDMA/ecstasy by four Afghan migrants, who are said to have raped her before her death.

A tragic story, which can be partly redeemed, if at all, by a vigorous criminal prosecution. Which is where the Left comes in.

A mob of far-leftists stormed the offices of a newspaper that revealed the nationalities of suspects arrested for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl. The far-left extremist mob associated with “Alerta Feminista” entered the office of the Austrian news website OE24 on Wednesday afternoon and were able to reach the sales department of the office, allegedly attacking several employees. According to a report from Oe24, the extremists stormed the office to oppose “racist reporting” regarding the rape and murder of a 13-year-old Austrian girl named Leonie, who was allegedly killed by a group of Afghan migrants late last month in Vienna. The leftists also distributed leaflets in the offices, which stated: “You say sexualized violence against FLINTAs — women, lesbians, inter, non-binary and trans people — is imported. We say violence against FLINTAS is the cruel consequence of a sexist society, of capitalism and patriarchy.”

This is typical liberal insanity. What “racism,” a “sexist society,” “capitalism” or “patriarchy” had to do with the rape and murder of this girl cannot be explained. The crime can only be attributed to the criminals who committed it.

Which, of course, is what liberals in Austria, as in the U.S., cannot abide.

