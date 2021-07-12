https://vdare.com/posts/rapper-shot-64-times-as-he-leaves-chicago-jail

Rapper dies after being shot 64 times as he walked out of Chicago jail

Jul 12,2021

A Chicago rapper died after suffering as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body in what police are calling an ambush shooting just as he was released from jail.

Londre Sylvester, 31, who is known by his stage name KTS Dre, was one of three people who were shot just outside Cook County Jail in the Little Village section of Chicago on Saturday.

A 60-year-old woman who was reportedly with him at the time of the shooting suffered a wound to the knee. She was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital, according to police.

Another woman, 30, had a bullet graze the side of her face. She is said to be in good condition.

No arrests have been made as of late Sunday.

Sylvester had been jailed for violation of bail bond for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. …

Chicago’s latest crime statistics show the city of 2.7 million people saw 78 murders in June.

That is a 20 percent drop in the 98 murders it witnesses for June 2020. More than 300 people have been murdered in the Windy City this year, although as of July 1, there have been six fewer murders this year than there were for the same period of 2020.

