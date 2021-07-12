https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/report-cubas-dictator-says-us-government-pressured-ex-porn-actress-mia-khalifa-into-calling-him-a-tyrant/

We saw this tweet from Barstool Sports and it sounded just crazy enough to be true. Was Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel blaming former porn star Mia Khalifa for organizing riots?

Cuba’s Dictator Blames Mia Khalifa For Organizing Riots On Behalf of The US Government https://t.co/TKEZQ59AJZ pic.twitter.com/kpOr8W7UtW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 12, 2021

In this video, Díaz-Canel says America is using YouTubers and social media influencers in a campaign against him.

🚨VIDEO🚨 I thought this was a joke when I heard of it, but Cuba’s dictator did, in fact, go on national television this morning and accused @MiaKhalifa of working with the American government to fuel yesterday’s protests against the regime. Lmfaooo!!!#SOSCuba🇨🇺 #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/s5QgzXJazx — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 12, 2021

Really? Of course 🙃 — B. Walker (@walk_35) July 12, 2021

Knew it — Buffalo Sparty (@Sparty_VZ) July 12, 2021

An actress, with certain characteristics.

She’s a deep state operative now.. amazing. — rk (@MrCurrysnacks) July 12, 2021

If she is a double agent this is the greatest story ever. — Jetro Tailgater (@philphan89) July 12, 2021

Can’t be, she hates America — TollingBellzzz (@theAutumnWindz) July 12, 2021

The Cuban communist regime’s worst enemy–porn stars. I hereby endorse formation of a new military unit, an elite Bump ‘N Grind Brigade. Dolled up, fully equipped, a brand new tat for their collections, these ladies will charge in and RAISE HELL. Or raise something, anyway. — Mark Thibeault (@UndeadLanguage) July 12, 2021

Wait. Wait. Wait. He’s the first guy to cry because @MiaKhalifa is screwing him. — Generalissimo Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) July 12, 2021

