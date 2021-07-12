https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/report-cubas-dictator-says-us-government-pressured-ex-porn-actress-mia-khalifa-into-calling-him-a-tyrant/

We saw this tweet from Barstool Sports and it sounded just crazy enough to be true. Was Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel blaming former porn star Mia Khalifa for organizing riots?

In this video, Díaz-Canel says America is using YouTubers and social media influencers in a campaign against him.

An actress, with certain characteristics.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...