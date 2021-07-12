https://onenewsnow.com/national-security/2021/07/12/revisionist-history-poisoning-the-military







A national defense analyst is disappointed but not surprised that a USAFA professor is teaching critical race theory (CRT) to the future officers.





While the aim of “Doolie Day,” the Air Force’s version of boot camp, is to bring out “the warrior spirit in you, to instill courage, and to push you beyond your limits,” political science associate professor Lynn Chandler Garcia is prioritizing America’s “racist history.”

Garcia claims CRT “helps students identify the structural racism and inequality that has been endemic in American society.” But Pentagon analyst Lt. Col. Bob Maginnis of the Family Research Council predicts it will demoralize the future leaders of the military.

'Revisionist history' poisoning the military

“She claims it’s about a fuller version of American history. No, it’s about revisionist history,” he submits. “It does promote division among military members.”



Maginnis

As disappointed as he is to learn about it, Maginnis is not surprised that it is happening at the Air Force Academy.

“The Air Force are the very people that no longer require any of their personnel to run in their PT test; they continue to allow the softening of the force,” he laments. “This is going to just soften their minds, just like their bodies are softened.”

He warns the thinking will worm its way into the culture of the Air Force and eventually infect enlisted airmen.

“I think it’s poisonous,” Maginnis concludes.

