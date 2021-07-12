https://www.theepochtimes.com/a-defeat-in-the-courts-for-bidens-racist-equity-policies_3895020.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport

If you were an Armenian Christian who fled your home to Glendale, California in 1915 to escape a genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Turks that killed roughly 1 million of your countrymen and women, how would you feel about paying reparations for black slavery that ended more than 50 years before you arrived?

Not so good, I would imagine.

The whole concept of so-called reparations in America is mired in such contradictions. Tens of millions of people have migrated to this country from all over the world and are continuing to do so more than a century after slavery ended. Many of these people suffered from onerous—sometimes extremely onerous, even life-threatening—conditions of their own.

Yet, the Biden administration—under, among other things, the meretricious mask of something called “equity,” as opposed to “equality”—is asking millions of our fellow citizens to pay for an acknowledged evil, slavery, in which they didn’t remotely participate.

President Biden and his people relentlessly pursue this “equity”—essentially a euphemism for reparations—largely for political reasons, further dividing the races in our society in a calculated manner and nurturing a grievance culture without end. Gandhi’s “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind” means nothing to them.

One particularly egregious way in which they were doing it was through a recently enacted program of forgiving loans for farmers based on the color of their skin.

It always sounded unconstitutional—besides being unremittingly racist—and it turned out that on July 8, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee declared it to be so.

“The case was brought by Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) and Mountain States Legal Foundation (MSLF) on behalf of Rob Holman, a farmer from Union City, [Tennessee], whose family had been farming the same land in Obion County for generations,” according to SLF’s website.

SLF Director of Litigation Braden H. Boucek had this to say regarding the case: “Today’s victory again proves that the Constitution does not allow the government to treat its citizens differently based on their skin color. State-sanctioned discrimination is wrong and unconstitutional. Race preferences cannot be allowed to rise again under the name of equity. The Constitution is strong and has held again in the face of yet another challenge to its guarantee of equality under the law and the self-evident truth that all men are created equal.”

How old-fashioned—and correct—of Boucek!

Perhaps the administration should have dressed up their racism, as they have before, under a more high-toned, pseudo-intellectual name such as “critical agriculture theory.”

Since during the election, really, they’ve lied to us and to themselves constantly about race, either swallowing critical race theory whole or not commenting on the racism inherent in it to give themselves deniability from ultimate evil.

The roots of this behavior go way back, further back even than the obvious Obama administration and into an exploitation of black people inherent in the Democratic Party since Lyndon Johnson and well before when they could be overtly racist.

We find this playing out in our time in an extreme though covert manner. Whether Biden is stupid (doesn’t understand the implications of what he does) or is senile is moot. Those around him understand. They see race as the royal road to power. Nothing could be more reprehensible, more retrograde, and more dangerous for the future of our country. They should be opposed at all costs.

Bravo to the Southeastern Legal Foundation.

