http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/sH8EF3rmOpw/2021-07-12-russian-foreign-ministry-considers-outside-interference-in-cuba-s-affairs-unacceptable.rJ28WsF6_.html

She expressed confidence that “the Cuban authorities are taking all necessary measures to restore public order in the interests of the citizens of the country within the framework of the national Constitution and current domestic legislation.”

“We consider it unacceptable for outside interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and any other destructive actions that would encourage the destabilization of the situation on the Island,” the diplomat said on the agency’s website.

Earlier, the US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington “supports freedom of speech and assembly throughout Cuba and strongly condemns any violence or harassment of peaceful demonstrators.”

The first large protests in many years took place in Cuba on Sunday, July 11.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

