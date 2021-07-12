https://www.oann.com/russian-central-bank-says-inflationary-pressure-remains-high-but-is-easing/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russian-central-bank-says-inflationary-pressure-remains-high-but-is-easing



FILE PHOTO: Fruit, vegetables and berries are displayed for sale at the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin FILE PHOTO: Fruit, vegetables and berries are displayed for sale at the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

July 12, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – EMBARGO 1730 GMTInflationary pressure remains high in Russia, the central bank said in a report on Monday, but there are signs that some pressure is easing and annual inflation will start to fall in the autumn.

In June, annual inflation accelerated to 6.5%, its fastest rate since August 2016, providing Russia with a strong argument to raise rates at its next rate-setting meeting on July 23 and adding to concerns that tighter monetary policy might hamper economic growth.

The central bank on Monday said inflation would return to the 4% target in the second half of 2022 and remain near that level in the future.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Chris Reese)

