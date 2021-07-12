https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/scientist-deletes-tweet-because-word-unintelligent-reinforces-systemic-bias-and-stigmatizes-marginalized-groups/

Imogene Cancellare, a conservation biologist, thought she was doing good by pointing out that people shouldn’t use the term “dumb” because it’s ableist; besides, you’re probably not referring to someone who can’t speak, but rather to someone who’s unintelligent. She was good enough to own up to her mistake after someone pointed out that the word “unintelligent” was also ableist.

Is there a politically correct word for someone who’s unintelligent?

If it is a parody, it’s brilliant.

