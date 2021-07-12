https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/scientist-deletes-tweet-because-word-unintelligent-reinforces-systemic-bias-and-stigmatizes-marginalized-groups/

Imogene Cancellare, a conservation biologist, thought she was doing good by pointing out that people shouldn’t use the term “dumb” because it’s ableist; besides, you’re probably not referring to someone who can’t speak, but rather to someone who’s unintelligent. She was good enough to own up to her mistake after someone pointed out that the word “unintelligent” was also ableist.

I deleted this tweet because someone called me in on how “unintelligent” can also be ableist. Like all insults of intelligence, it reinforces systemic bias and stigmatizes marginalized groups. pic.twitter.com/Jfl0LeGnuo — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) July 11, 2021

Is there a politically correct word for someone who’s unintelligent?

There were a lot of great, well-written replies to the original tweet, but this is my favorite. — Matt Debenham (@debenham) July 12, 2021

Hi can you not used the s-word (sc*red), it’s very hurtful to people with phobias? — Nate Ba’ath QC (@CammyR12) July 12, 2021

I’m so happy I don’t have to wake up in the morning and be like this. — Max Kaspersson (@KasperssonMax) July 12, 2021

Just log off and go outside. — King Gaiserk, The Skeleton Knight (@SkeletonKnight9) July 12, 2021

It’s getting to the point where I can’t tell if these people are joking or not — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoGesualdi) July 12, 2021

Gonna just grunt suggestively from here out — Baron Charlus (@AlistairCookie_) July 11, 2021

It’s the only way to stay safe. — Selwyn Green (@SelwynGreen2) July 11, 2021

As a member of the community, you’re allowed to say it. — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) July 12, 2021

Did you just cancel yourself? — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) July 12, 2021

I actually can’t tell if it’s ironic anymore — sik (@Siklol_) July 12, 2021

please stop policing words. it further marginalises non-native speakers and those with language impairment or learning disability, who may have limited vocabulary and so lack your privilege to substitute a more acceptable synonym. cancelling common words is elitist and harmful. — Creature of Culture (@aeranothaur) July 12, 2021

definitely cool how this discourse has completely shifted to people patting themselves on the back for mercilessly eradicating words based on their etymology instead of their intent while pretending that meanings never change over time. absolutely a good use of time and energy! — Gender Reveal Pipebomb (@ApeIsrael) July 11, 2021

All words are now banned because they are deeply upsetting to someone — lolVEVO 2 (@lolVEVO_2) July 12, 2021

“Stigmatize” is ableist and offensive to those of us with astigmatism. Please be better! — Petrus (@NicholasBJones2) July 12, 2021

Please stop. I don’t need you to protect me from words. pic.twitter.com/lTM2wF1Tpl — Master of Shakes🔞🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲🇨🇦🎃🎄☣☢🇵🇸🎨 (@Justher63956731) July 12, 2021

Surely you can see this constant speech policing is unsustainable, right? — Tsukkomi Variant (@ljenkins314) July 12, 2021

I feel bad for anyone who innocently tries to strike up a conversation with you. — S (@41cloud6) July 11, 2021

when someone calls someone else “dumb” it is not because we think they have an inability or difficulty to physically speak, its because we think they are stupid enough that we wish they couldn’t. its an insult. its meant to offend. im still going to say it whenever i desire. — Zudah Head (@Fatal_Irony) July 12, 2021

George Carlin predicted you — DumaJett (@DumaJett) July 12, 2021

Please don’t say “ableist” it’s very demeaning to able bodied people — STANN (@STANN_co) July 12, 2021

Please refrain from using the term “ableist” as it implies discrimination against the “disabled,” calling somebody “disabled” implies they do not function as a “normal” person and perpetuates the harmful idea that these people are somehow lesser. — girl (real) (@Storkinspork) July 12, 2021

the word marginalized is a deeply upsetting word I’m crying now. How could you? — MEMEBASTARD CHARLESKHAN (@mask_bastard) July 12, 2021

I guess everything can be something-ist if you try hard enough. If you praise someone, are you insulting others by the implicit comparison? If you call someone out for being inconsiderate or rude are you thoughfulist? Sounds like virtue signaling to me. — schakwin (@schakwin) July 11, 2021

I understand you’re just trying to be considerate but Jesus this seems like an exhausting way too live I assure you that no one in real life actually cares — Tad Strange (@bread157) July 12, 2021

This tweet is (insert various adjectives that stigmatize marginalized groups.) — Jesse Parrish (@jpmonroe8) July 12, 2021

I’m going to assume this is just an impeccable troll-job — homey 🏀🍻🎸🌹 (@theclown8) July 11, 2021

If it is a parody, it’s brilliant.

